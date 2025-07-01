The road is Keith Urban's home away from home: 'I live for touring'

While some artists may grow weary of the travel, going from city to city playing shows is still what Keith Urban loves best.

"It's amazing being back out on the road. I live for touring," the Australian superstar says. "It's where everything just seems to align in my life. I know what my purpose is, and this is what I do."

Keith is reinvigorated after several years away from the road and a new record.

"We haven't toured since 2022," he points out. "Since then, of course, we've made the High album and the amount of songs that are on that High album that we get to do live — it's just made for such a great experience out there on the road."

Though he's off the road for a couple weeks now, the High and Alive World Tour resumes July 17 in Denver, Colorado.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.