Riley Green's ready to watch some football on the bus

Even though football fan Riley Green will be on the road during many of this season's big games, he's well equipped to keep up with his favorite teams, thanks to his home away from home.

"I’ve got a new bus and it’s got TVs like everywhere," he says. "There’s TVs in the bathroom. There’s like two TVs above my bed, so I think I’ll be able to watch a lot of college football this year."

"[It's] definitely a way to pass time when you’re on the road, when you’re wishing you could potentially be at some of these ballgames. It’ll be good to be able to watch them on the road," he adds.

On Monday night Riley plays Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Drake White, Mike Ryan and Preston Cooper.

