Riley Green's got hits & the plaques to prove it

Disney/Randy Holmes
By Stephen Hubbard

Riley Green's probably needing some wall space in the "Worst Way," after picking up his latest Gold and Platinum certifications.

His current top-20 hit, "Worst Way," recently hit the Platinum milestone. The title track of his latest album, "Don't Mind If I Do" (featuring Ella Langley), went Gold. Riley wrote both tunes by himself.

The five-time ACM nominee just kicked off his Damn Country Tour in Canada, before making his way back to the U.S. May 1.

Here's a look at Riley's previous certifications:

Platinum
"I Wish Grandpas Never Died" (3x)
"There Was This Girl" (2x)
"Different 'Round Here" (with Luke Combs)
"Georgia Time" 
"When She Comes Home Tonight"
"you look like you love me" (with Ella Langley)

Gold 
"Bury Me In Dixie" 
"Get That Man A Beer" 
"Hell Of A Way To Go"
"If It Wasn't For Trucks"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!