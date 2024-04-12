Riley Green super serves fans with 'Way Out Here' EP

Riley Green is celebrating the kickoff of his annual Duckman Jam at Flora-Bama with a new EP, Way Out Here.
Out now, the seven-song set includes the earlier released "Worst Way" and its title track, as well as a cover of Bruce Springsteen's "Atlantic City."
"We've been playing these new songs on the road and wanted to get them to the fans [as] soon as possible," Riley say in a press release. "I'm always working on new music and have more coming throughout the year."
Riley's Way Out Here EP was preceded by his latest full-length album, Ain't My Last Rodeo, which arrived in 2023.
Here's the Way Out Here EP track list:
"Jesus Saves"
"Way Out Here"
"Atlantic City"
"Good Morning from Mexico"
"Damn Good Day to Leave"
"Pick a Place"
"Worst Way"
