Riley Green strips down "Worst Way" for fans

As Riley Green readies to drop his Way Out Here EP Friday, he's taken to Instagram to treat fans to a stripped-back version of its latest preview track, "Worst Way."



Donning a black Caterpillar hoodie, camo hat and jeans, Riley performed the racy track with an acoustic guitar in an apartment living room.



"I want you in the worst way, my hands are needin' your hips/ Want the first taste of whiskey to be off your lips/ So close all the blinds, lock all the doors/ Put away anything that'll break/ Baby, I need you tonight/ Let's see how much love we can make/ I want you in the worst way," Riley sings over his self-strummed acoustic guitar chords.



Riley's Way Out Here EP is available for presave now.



Here's the EP's track list:



"Jesus Saves"

"Way Out Here"

"Atlantic City"

"Good Morning from Mexico"

"Damn Good Day to Leave"

"Pick a Place"

"Worst Way"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.