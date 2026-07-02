Riley Green shirtless on the water? 'That's Just Me,' in one vinyl variation

The standard cover of Riley Green's upcoming album shows him behind the wheel of a pickup truck, wearing a cowboy hat. But if you're interested in some other visuals of the aesthetically pleasing singer and actor, there are at least four more options for you.

The Duckman Edition of That's Just Me shows the avid outdoorsman leaning against a tree with his hunting rifle, right next to the waterfowl he's harvested. The vinyl itself is appropriately camo, with more of Riley's hunting pictures included in the package.

The Back 40 Edition finds Riley on the porch of a cabin with a drink in his hand, with the vinyl a forest green color.

The Alabama native's sporting a blue hoodie and baseball cap on the cover of the Friday Nights Light Edition, football in his grasp. This time, the vinyl's clear.

The one that seems likely to be the bestseller? Well, that would be the Coastal Edition, which features Riley shirtless on the water, wearing shorts and sunglasses. Promising more photos from his "most memorable fishing trips" with baby blue vinyl, you may have to just ante up the $40 to see if other revealing moments await.

Musically, the collection promises 19 tracks, including his current hit, "Think as You Drunk," and "My Way," from Marshals. That's Just Me comes out Sept. 18.

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