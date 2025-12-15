Riley Green repeats a Taylor Swift milestone with his latest #1

Riley Green (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)
By Stephen Hubbard

Riley Green now has his sixth #1, as "Don't Mind If I Do" with Ella Langley tops the country radio airplay charts in both the U.S. and Canada.

While it's his second #1 with Ella, following the CMA Award-winning "You Look Like You Love Me," it's also the second #1 in a row Riley's written by himself, after "Worst Way." He's the first artist to accomplish that feat on the Billboard Country Airplay chart since Taylor Swift did it in 2011 and 2012 with "Sparks Fly" and "Ours."

Riley kicks off 2026 with a January appearance at Luke Bryan's annual Crash My Playa getaway, before heading to Australia for five dates in March.

He starts his Cowboy As It Gets Tour April 16 in Southaven, Mississippi.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!