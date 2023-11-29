Riley Green reflects on the success of "Different 'Round Here" + touring with Luke Combs

As "Different 'Round Here" cracks the top 10 of the country charts, Riley Green is reflecting on the impact of his Luke Combs-assisted collab and how it's breathed new life into his 2019 track.



"Well, it added quite a bit to have Luke Combs on the song. I'll be honest with you, it was such great timing for that [to happen] too because I just was going out on a stadium tour with him and obviously I've been a fan of Luke for a long time," Riley tells ABC Audio.



"So him being on that song was huge for me, but also I think [it was] really cool for fans because a lot of them knew that song already," he says. "When you have somebody like Luke get on the song, you got to go hear that version of it, you know?"



As Riley comes off Luke's recently concluded World Tour, he's beaming with gratitude for the stadium-sized opportunity he had.



"I didn't realize it at the time, but it was really special to be in front of that many people every week. You know what I mean? Every once in a while you're doing a festival or something where there's 30 or 40,000 people there, but to play in front of 50,000 every night and see that energy," Riley shares in awe.



"And for me specifically, to see people singing those songs back to me and realize that Luke was where I was not too long ago," he adds. "So it's pretty cool to see his quick rise and obviously that we're on the right track, people are relating to the music."

"Different 'Round Here" is currently #9 on the country charts and off Riley's latest album, Ain't My Last Rodeo.

