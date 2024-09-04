Riley Green opens Nashville bar, announces new album

It's a big ol' week for Riley Green.



The "Different 'Round Here" singer launched the grand opening of his Riley Green's Duck Blind bar in Nashville on Tuesday, and surprised attendees and fans by announcing the Oct. 18 arrival of his new album, Don't Mind If I Do.



"We couldn't bring everyone out here to celebrate and not share more exciting news with you," Riley said onstage. "My brand-new album, Don't Mind If I Do, will be out Oct. 18. It feels fitting that it's coming out on my birthday because this project feels very true to who I am, where I come from and what I've learned along the way."



"I can't wait for y'all to hear it!" he added.



The 18-track project will feature songs off Riley's latest EP, Way Out Here, including his current single, "Damn Good Day to Leave." Notably, Ella Langley — whose joint single with Riley, "You Look Like You Love Me," is climbing the country charts — will reunite with him on the album's title track. Luke Bryan's also on a song called "Reel Problems."



Here's the full track list for Don't Mind If I Do:

"That's a Mistake"

"Change My Mind"

"Reel Problems (featuring Luke Bryan)"

"Turnin' Dirt"

"Jesus Saves"

"Too Early to Drink"

"Pick a Place"

"Way Out Here"

"Waitin' All Day"

"Chip Off the Ol' Block"

"Alcohol Of Fame"

"Rather Be"

"Good Morning From Mexico"

"Torn"

"Damn Good Day to Leave"

"Looking Back on This"

"Don't Mind If I Do (featuring Ella Langley)"

"Worst Way"

