Riley Green honors his grandfathers on the golf course and onstage

Riley Green raised more than $150,000 for his charitable foundation with his first Buford Bonds Golf Tournament, held in his home state of Alabama on April 17.

Established in 2023, Riley's Buford Bonds Fund is named for his grandfathers, Buford Green and Lendon Bonds.

"A lot of our charities that we support with the foundation are military stuff, Folds of Honor, things like that, and they were both in the armed forces, but just great role models," Riley told The Anniston Star. "My granddaddy Lendon played golf at Stoney Brook about every day with his brothers, and I learned to play golf with him. And my granddad, Buford, was a real witty guy, and probably where I got a lot of my songwriting ability from."

The event also included a writers round with Jamey Johnson, Randy Montana, Eric Dylan and Drake White at The Golden Saw in Jacksonville, Riley's hometown.

Riley and his grandfather Buford turned the former sawmill on the site of his great grandparents' home into a music venue, and he played there weekly at the start of his career.

