Riley Green to drop new album, 'Ain't My Last Rodeo'

Courtesy of BMLG Records

By Jeremy Chua

Riley Green will release his sophomore album, Ain't My Last Rodeo, on October 13.

Arriving via BMLG Records, the 12-track project includes Riley's current Luke Combs-assisted single, "Different 'Round Here," as well as a collaboration with Jelly Roll ("Copenhagen In A Cadillac") and a cover of Tim McGraw's "Damn Country Music."

"I was fortunate enough to grow up within about three miles of my grandparents, so they were a huge part of my growing up and who I am—and this album is a lot of who I am," Riley says of his upcoming record. "This is really the first time I was able to really take my time, write and record songs that really felt like a cohesive album—I’m really proud of it and want to thank the fans for all of their encouragement—I hope y’all enjoy it."

"Damn Country Music" and a preorder for Ain't My Last Rodeo will be available on Friday, September 1.

Here's the track list for Ain't My Last Rodeo:

"Damn Country Music"

"They Don’t Make ‘Em Like That No More"

"Mississippi Or Me"

"Different ‘Round Here (featuring Luke Combs)"

"Ain’t Like I Can Hide It"

"Copenhagen In A Cadillac (featuring Jelly Roll)"

"Damn Good Day To Leave"

"My Last Rodeo"

"Workin’ On Me"

"Raised Up Right"

"God Made a Good Ol' Boy"

"Ain’t My Damn To Give"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!