Report: Luke Combs + Tracy Chapman to perform at Grammy Awards

Luke Combs is reportedly set to perform his hit cover of "Fast Car" with Tracy Chapman at the 2024 Grammy Awards.



Variety reports that Tracy, who released her pop song in 1988, will return to the spotlight for the performance after years of being away from the public eye. Her upcoming appearance with Luke is particularly noteworthy because "she has only performed for the cameras three times since wrapping up her last tour in 2009," according to Variety.



Luke's rendition of "Fast Car" hit #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase Country charts in 2023 and is now an RIAA-certified double-Platinum single. The song also won Song of the Year and Single of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards.

While Tracy couldn't be there in person, she shared a statement with the CMA that was read onstage. "I'm sorry I couldn’t join you all tonight. It’s truly an honor for my song to be newly recognized after 35 years of its debut. Thank you to the CMAs and a special thanks to Luke and all of the fans of 'Fast Car,'" Tracy said in the statement.

Luke and his manager, Chris Kappy, have also expressed interest in singing with Tracy. "We would be more than excited if the opportunity arose for Tracy and Luke to perform the song together," Chris told Billboard in a 2023 interview.

The 2024 Grammy Awards take place Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.

