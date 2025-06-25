Relive the CMA Fest memories with Dylan Scott

Disney via CMA/Nathan Zucker
By Stephen Hubbard and Andrea Dresdale

CMA Fest was only three weeks ago, but Dylan Scott's already reliving the memories.

"Felt good to take my kids with me to #CMAFest!" he shared on his socials, along with a photo with son Beckett and daughter Finley. "Makes a daddy's heart feel good."

"Also, yall keep making an ol’ boy feel good showing up to these shows, it’s like we’re just getting started!!!!" he added.

Dylan played the main stage at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest 2025. You can see his performance of "Country Til I Die" on Thursday's annual three-hour concert special starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

