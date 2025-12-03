Regé-Jean Page to star in erotic thriller 'Hancock Park' at Netflix

Regé-Jean Page attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year at Chateau Marmont on Nov. 13, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (JC Olivera/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Regé-Jean Page is returning to Netflix.

The Bridgerton fan favorite and The Grey Man actor is set to executive produce and star in a new erotic thriller series called Hancock Park.

In the upcoming series, which is currently in development at the streamer, Page will play a member of Los Angeles high society whose family is struggling to hold on to their status.

The show is named after the affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles that houses many wealthy and influential Hollywood elites.

According to the streamer, the erotic thriller follows a "dangerously charismatic outsider" who "invades the lives of a seemingly picture-perfect Los Angeles family" by renting out their backyard guest house.

"But as he dives further into their world, the façade of this elite community begins to crumble, and he exposes the desire, deceit, and obsession that lurks around every corner of one of LA’s most-coveted neighborhoods," the logline reads.

Industry writer Matthew Barry penned the series, which is also executive produced by Emily Brown and Drew Comins.

Netflix promises that more additions to the Hancock Park cast will be announced soon.

