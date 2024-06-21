Raise your glass for Post Malone + Blake Shelton's "Pour Me a Drink"

Courtesy of Mercury Records/Republic Records

By Jeremy Chua

TGIF: Post Malone and Blake Shelton's party anthem, "Pour Me a Drink," has finally arrived! 

Posty and Blake assume the personae in the song as two down-and-out friends who've been pretty beaten up by life.

"Forty hours got me goin' out my mind/ Dallas dropped another game in overtime/ Caught a ticket speeding down the 65/ Don't know where I'm goin'," Posty laments in the opening verse before Blake arrives with his set of issues.

"Guess I really went and messed it up again/ Now, my baby's goner than the Tulsa wind/ Judgin' by the stone-sober state I'm in/ Need to crack one wide open," Blake bemoans.

Though their problems never really go away, the singers decide to have a much-deserved break and enjoy a drink with good company.

"Somebody pour me a drink, somebody bum me a smoke/ I'm 'bout to get on a buzz, I'm 'bout to get on a roll/ Yeah, I been breakin' my back just keepin' up with the Joneses/ Y'all know what I mean, and y'all know how it goes/ When it's up on a Friday and I'm paid, slide one over my way/ I can't even think when I can hear one callin' my name/ Somebody pour me a drink/ Pour me a drink," goes the chorus.

"Pour Me a Drink" and the Morgan Wallen-assisted "I Had Some Help" will be on Posty's forthcoming debut country album, F-1 Trillion, which arrives Aug. 16 and can be preordered and presaved now.

Coming up, you can catch Posty and Blake sing "Pour Me a Drink" on the Ashley McBryde and Jelly Roll-hosted CMA Fest special, airing June 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!