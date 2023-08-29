Queen Reba takes centerstage in new 'The Voice' promo video

All hail queen Reba McEntire.



Reba has "taken the throne" as the new coach of season 24 of NBC's The Voice.



In a new promo video shared by The Voice and Reba, Reba dresses up in a shiny silver outfit with a crown befitting a powerful queen. Preview clips of the upcoming season are also shared, with fellow coach Gwen Stefani remarking, "I've had two country hits," before Reba retorts without missing a beat, "I've had more than two."



Of course, Reba's longtime love for Tater Tots also takes the spotlight as she readies to dig into a bowl in the promo video. "Reba's tots are soggy," Niall Horan remarks in jest. The "Fancy" hitmaker then responds in true queen fashion with her scepter, "Off with his head!"



Season 24 of The Voice premieres September 25 on NBC.

