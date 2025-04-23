Priscilla Block fires Ella Langley's 'Bullet' with Diplo and VAVO

Priscilla Block's ready to fire a "Bullet" with the help of Diplo and VAVO.

While you may know DJ/producer Diplo from his country persona, Thomas Wesley, VAVO may be fairly new to you. The duo created what's known as YEEDM, "merging country music and true EDM production." So far, they've worked with Kane Brown, Nate Smith, Thomas Rhett, Mitchell Tenpenny and more.

"I couldn’t be more excited for this song," Priscilla says. "The second I heard it, I was obsessed! VAVO remixed a few of my songs in the past, so it’s awesome to finally do an original together and having Diplo on it takes the song to a whole new level."

Ella Langley is also one of the co-writers on "Bullet."

"Diplo is literally one of the best music producers — period — and I've always dreamed about working on an original with him," VAVO's Jesse Fischer says. "He really is one of the pioneers of the country/dance music movement."

"Priscilla was one of the first country artists to truly believe in YEEDM and had us remix multiple songs for her back in 2023," he continues. "Seriously, someone pinch me because this has to be a dream!”

Check out VAVO's remixes of David Lee Murphy's "Dust on the Bottle" and Kenny Rogers' "The Gambler" to find out more about that they do.

Both VAVO and Diplo are on the Stagecoach lineup.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.