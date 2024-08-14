Post Malone's Opry debut's going digital

Can't be at the Grand Ole Opry on Wednesday for Post Malone's debut? Fret not, you'll be able to watch it from the comfort of your home.



The Opry has announced that it'll livestream the show on its YouTube channel and Facebook page at 8:30 p.m. CT.

Post Malone and Friends will feature onstage collaborations and performances from Opry members Lainey Wilson, Vince Gill and Brad Paisley, as well as John Michael Montgomery and The War And Treaty.

Posty's also gearing up to drop his debut country album, F-1 Trillion, on Friday, and it's available for preorder and presave now.



Here's the F-1 Trillion track list:

"Wrong Ones (feat. Tim McGraw)"

"Finer Things (feat. Hank Williams Jr.)"

"I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen)"

"Pour Me a Drink (feat. Blake Shelton)"

"Have the Heart (feat. Dolly Parton)"

"What Don't Belong to Me"

"Goes Without Saying (feat. Brad Paisley)"

"Guy for That (feat. Luke Combs)"

"Nosedive (feat. Lainey Wilson)"

"Losers (feat. Jelly Roll)"

"Devil I've Been (feat. ERNEST)"

"Never Love You Again (feat. Sierra Ferrell)"

"Missin' You Like This (feat. Luke Combs)"

"California Sober (feat. Chris Stapleton)"

"Hide My Gun (feat. HARDY)"

"Right About You"

"M-e-x-i-c-o (feat. Billy Strings)"

"Yours"

