Post Malone's 'F-1 Trillion' debuts at #1 on 'Billboard' 200 chart

By Jeremy Chua

Post Malone's debut country album, F-1 Trillion, went into high gear on release week, and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums charts.

According to Billboard and Luminate, F-1 Trillion scored 250,000 equivalent album units during its opening week. 

All 18 songs also landed on the Billboard Hot 100. Notably, the Morgan Wallen-assisted "I Had Some Help" held steady at #2 after spending six weeks atop the chart from May to July, "Pour Me a Drink" with Blake Shelton charted at #12, "Guy for That" with Luke Combs at #17 and the Tim McGraw-featured "Wrong Ones" at #23.

Post Malone is gearing up to start the engine on his F-1 Trillion Tour Sept. 8 in Salt Lake City, Utah. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit postmalone.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

