Post Malone + Luke Combs' "Guy for That" arrives Friday

By Jeremy Chua

The wait is almost over for Post Malone and Luke Combs' "Guy for That."

Posty hopped on social platform X to announce that the track's slated for release on Friday.

"Guy For That out 7.26 @lukecombs," Posty shared on X with a clinking beer mugs emoji.

His post was accompanied by a video of both singers performing their song in downtown Nashville.

"Good thing we also got a guy who can help us shut down Broadway," Luke replied to Posty's post.

Earlier in July, Luke teased a clip of their unreleased collab and wrote, "We doin' this or what, @PostMalone?" Fans, of course, were eager to get their hands, or ears, on the full song.

"Guy for That" follows the Morgan Wallen-assisted "I Had Some Help" and Blake Shelton-featured "Pour Me a Drink" as previews of Posty's forthcoming debut country album, F-1 Trillion, arriving Aug. 16.

You can presave "Guy for That" now to hear it as soon as it drops.

