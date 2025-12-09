Parmalee's 'Cowgirl' rides to the top of 'Billboard' Country Airplay

Parmalee claims the fifth #1 of their career as "Cowgirl" arrives at the top of Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

"Words can't describe how excited we are to see Cowgirl sitting at #1!" the band shared on its socials. "We all had a gut feeling about this song and believed in it from day one[.] It's been great to see it connect and grow with our fans as well as others who are just now hearing it."

Parmalee most recently made it to the top when "Gonna Love You" made it to #1 in December 2024. Previously, the band topped the chart with "Just the Way" with Blanco Brown, "Take My Name" and "Carolina," which became their first #1 in December 2013.

"There’s still nothing like hearing your song on the RADIO!!" the band closed their Instagram post. "And to our fans, you guys are the reason these songs do what they do. Thanks for sharing it with your friends, making your videos, turning it up when it comes on and most importantly, singing it back to us every night!! Love Yall!!"

Parmalee recently released their new track, "How Do I Let You Go," their first new music since their Fell in Love with a Cowgirl EP came out in April.

