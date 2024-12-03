Parmalee scores fifth #1 with 'Gonna Love You'

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT
By Jeremy Chua

Parmalee has unlocked their fifth #1 hit with "Gonna Love You."

"Having 'Gonna Love You' go #1 is special in so many ways. We took a shot with a song completely different from the previous three (we released), and it really connected," the group shares in a release.

"Also, this was the song we needed to help tell our story and ultimately film the music video," Parmalee adds of their autobiographical visualizer. "As difficult as it was on the video set, it was a way to move on, and now we can all celebrate this song and how far we've come."

You can find "Gonna Love You" on For You 2, the deluxe version of 2021's For You, which includes "Girl in Mine," "Take My Name" and "Just the Way."

Parmalee will hit the road in February for their Fell In Love With A Cowgirl Tour with up-and-comer Avery Anna. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit parmaleemusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!