Parmalee plots winter 2025 tour with Avery Anna

Parmalee will hit the road in 2025 for their Fell In Love With A Cowgirl Tour.



Kicking off Feb. 13 in Madison, Wisconsin, the trek will hit Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, Boston, Buffalo and more, before wrapping March 22 in Edmonton, Alberta.



Up-and-comer Avery Anna will open for the band.



Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.



For a full list of dates, visit Parmalee's website.

Parmalee's currently in the top five and ascending the country charts with "Gonna Love You."

