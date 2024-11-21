Parmalee plots winter 2025 tour with Avery Anna

John Shearer/Getty Images for Concert For Carolina
By Jeremy Chua

Parmalee will hit the road in 2025 for their Fell In Love With A Cowgirl Tour.

Kicking off Feb. 13 in Madison, Wisconsin, the trek will hit Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, Boston, Buffalo and more, before wrapping March 22 in Edmonton, Alberta. 

Up-and-comer Avery Anna will open for the band.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. 

For a full list of dates, visit Parmalee's website.

Parmalee's currently in the top five and ascending the country charts with "Gonna Love You."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!