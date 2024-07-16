Parker McCollum's fired up about Burn It Down Tour: "It just gets better and better every night"

If you've seen a Burn It Down Tour show and want to attend another one, Parker McCollum's done his job.



"Oh goodness, it's been rowdy. Burn It Down tour has been crazy. Every night's been so intense. We come out fire and take them all the way down, try to rip their heart out, and then put it back in and take them up again and try to leave them wanting more," Parker tells the press of his headlining run. "I feel like we've accomplished that every night onstage."



And if you've not experienced a Burn It Down Tour yet and want to, don't worry, Parker's got numerous dates lined up for the coming months.



"I think the rest of the summer and fall tour will pretty much be the same. It just gets better and better every night," the "Pretty Heart" hitmaker says. "Summertime is my favorite time to tour, so I think we're looking forward to some pretty special nights."



Coming up, Parker will take his Burn It Down Tour to Brandon, Mississippi, and Orange Beach, Alabama, on July 18 and July 19 respectively, before reigniting the trek Aug. 29 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.



Tickets and a full list of dates are available now at parkermccollum.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.