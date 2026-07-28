A parent's guide: 9 life skills every college-bound student needs

College Ave reports on essential life skills college-bound students need, including financial literacy, health management, time management, cooking basics, and personal safety, to foster independence and confidence as they transition to college life.

Soon, college-bound students will be leaving home and living on their own for the first time. For many, this transition can reveal a gap in basic life skills knowledge, from laundry and cleaning to financial literacy and money management. To make this transition easier for kids, College Ave, a private student loan company, shares a few simple life skills parents can teach their children this summer to start them on the path to independence.

1. Financial Literacy

Understanding money management is crucial, with skills such as budgeting, learning about compound interest, and grasping basic investing principles to lay a foundation for their financial stability. College Ave recently conducted a survey of college-aged students and found that, overwhelmingly, most students (78%) learn personal finance skills from their parents, significantly ahead of social media (9%) and AI tools (4%).

Students are eager to learn: 85% said they want to improve their personal financial knowledge. While the majority (81%) pay their bills on time and look for alternatives for brand names to save money (75%), there is room for improvement. Only around half (51%) feel confident managing their own personal finances. Before the child heads off to school, parents should make sure to go over how to make a budget, even using a Budget Worksheet Tool to keep track of income and expenses. Something like putting daily balance alerts on the student's checking account can help them track their spending and avoid overdrafts.

If the child plans to borrow student loans for college, parents should make sure their child understands how student loans work. Students should know the difference between federal and private loans, how interest accumulates, and what repayment will look like after graduation. Using a student loan calculator tool is a good place to start. Talking through the long-term costs of borrowing helps them make informed decisions now, before the bills come due later.

2. Personal Health Management

When kids enter college, it can be difficult to manage their health independently and without their parents’ assistance. Parents should empower their child to manage their health on their own. This includes over-the-counter medications, recognizing when to seek medical attention, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The latter includes everything from understanding the importance of getting enough sleep to managing stress.

Parents should also teach kids how to navigate their own medical appointments and how to fill out the paperwork. When a child turns 18, they gain the rights to control access to their private information - including medical records. Make sure the student brings to college their health insurance card and medical records as well as a HIPAA release form in case a parent needs to step in and support with any medical issues that may arise.

3. Time Management and Organization

For many students, college is the first time they need to juggle multiple responsibilities. Balancing academics, social activities, and personal responsibilities requires effective time management. One way parents can help their kids implement these habits is to teach them to use planners or digital calendars to keep track of assignments and commitments, fostering a structured approach to their daily routines.

4. Basic Cooking Skills

The ability to prepare simple, nutritious meals is vital for health and budget management. Before dropping students off at college, make sure they know how to cook basic dishes to ensure they don’t rely solely on dining hall food or takeout. This way, they’re engaging in better eating habits while also saving money.

5. Laundry and Cleaning

Understanding how to do laundry, remove stains, and perform minor clothing repairs helps kids maintain a presentable appearance and prolongs the life of their wardrobe. These basic skills prevent unnecessary expenses and promote self-sufficiency.

Parents can also go beyond the laundry basics, teaching them when to use warm or cold water, how much detergement to use, and how often to wash clothes — especially their sheets.

And, most dorm life does not come with housekeeping services. Make sure the child knows how to clean the bathroom, how to do the dishes (and what happens if they don’t) and how to tidy a room.

6. Navigating Transportation

Whether it’s using public transit, understanding ride-sharing apps, or basic car maintenance, knowing how to get around safely and efficiently is an essential skill for children to learn. It’s important to get them familiar with transportation options so they can explore their new environment confidently.

Learning how and when to use roadside assistance or how to change a tire on their own are also important skills, as is understanding what to do in case of an emergency.

7. Personal Safety

Another must-know is how to safely consume alcohol, especially considering the dangerous situations that students could unfortunately find themselves in. Make sure they understand personal safety and how to protect themselves from getting drugged or assaulted.

Knowing what safety resources are available on campus and how to use them is also important. It’s a good practice to encourage your child to become familiar with services like campus security, emergency blue light systems, safe ride programs, and where to go for help if they feel unsafe.

8. Self-Advocacy

The ability to communicate effectively with professors, advisors, and peers is a good skill for children to learn early on. Being able to seek help, ask questions, and express needs is crucial for academic and personal success.

9. Stress Management

College life can be overwhelming. Teaching your children stress-reduction techniques, such as mindfulness, exercise, or seeking counseling services, can help maintain mental health and overall well-being, which is crucial for students successfully navigating this life change.

By focusing on these skills, children will be equipped with the tools necessary to thrive in their college years and beyond, fostering independence, responsibility, and confidence. Plus, it promotes peace of mind for parents who are also navigating a life transition; they can feel better knowing their children have created a foundation for independence.

About the Survey

The College Ave survey was conducted by Barnes & Noble College Insights. The national online survey of current undergraduate students who attend a four-year college or university had 1,061 respondents and was fielded from the end of March through April 2026.

This story was produced by College Ave and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.