Opry 100 Honors pays tribute to Loretta Lynn, June & Johnny Cash + Charlie Daniels

The Grand Ole Opry is continuing to celebrate its 100th birthday with another special slate of shows honoring some of country's best-loved legends.

The Opry 100 Honors series will kick of May 13, paying tribute to Loretta Lynn. Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and Martina McBride are all set to take part. Loretta's sister Crystal Gayle, her granddaughter Emmy Russell and musical duo Twitty & Lynn, comprised of Conway Twitty's grandson and Loretta's granddaughter Tayla Lynn, will also be featured.

Lainey Wilson will lead the night honoring Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash on June 18, with the couple's son, John Carter Cash, performing, as well as The Tennessee Four, featuring their grandson Thomas Gabriel.

Chris Young, Gretchen Wilson, Trace Adkins and Jamey Johnson are set to pay homage to Charlie Daniels July 8, with more Opry 100 Honors nights still to be announced.

