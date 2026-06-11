One down, 15 to go: Post Malone and Jelly Roll are back on the road

Post Malone's BIG A** Stadium Tour Part 2 is bound for Indianapolis on Friday, after he set the trek in motion Tuesday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Following a starting set by Carter Faith, Jelly Roll took the stage, delivering hits like "Liar," "I Am Not Okay," "Need a Favor," "Save Me" and more. He's simultaneously on his own comically-named Little A** Shed Tour.

Posty's headlining set included "I Had Some Help," "Losers," "Circles" and "Congratulations," among others.

Originally scheduled to start in May, Posty canceled six shows of the BIG A** Stadium Tour Part 2 to finish his upcoming album, The Eternal Buzz.

With the tour now underway, he will move through 15 more cities, wrapping July 28 in Salt Lake City. This fall, it morphs into The BIG A** World Tour and heads for Asia, Australia and New Zealand.



Posty's 2025 run was his bestselling, most-attended tour so far, drawing more than 1 million fans.

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