Old but new: Zac Brown Band's dropping a very special remix

Zac Brown Band has dug up an unreleased track for fans.



"Beautiful Drug," which appeared on the group's 2015 album, JEKYLL + HIDE, will receive the remix treatment courtesy of the late DJ Avicii, and it's coming Friday.



"This has been in the vault for a long time. Before Avicii's passing, he and I worked on a song called 'Broken Arrows' and in return, he promised to do a remix on one of my songs. So we have 'Beautiful Drug,' the Avicii version of that, coming out," Zac shares with fans via an Instagram video.



"It's very special to us," he adds. "So be sure to check it out on February 16, I hope you dig it."



"Beautiful Drug (feat. Avicii)" is available for presave now.

