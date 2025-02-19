Old Dominion announces How Good Is That - World Tour

Old Dominion has announced their How Good Is That - World Tour.



The extensive trek will kick off June 5 in Charleston, South Carolina, and include stops in Jacksonville, Greensboro, Oklahoma City, Lake Tahoe and Nampa before wrapping in Glasgow, Scotland, on Oct. 31.



ERNEST and up-and-comer Redferrin will join Old Dominion as opening acts.



The reigning CMA vocal group of the year will also hit other European and U.K. cities, such as Copenhagen, Oslo, Hamburg, London and Manchester, as part of their world tour.



"If there's one thing we learned from our summers playing shows and festivals, it's that you can create one really great party by bringing people with you who share your energy, commitment to the fans and desire to really have fun on that stage," frontman Matthew Ramsey says.



"Everybody we're bringing with us knows how to have a great time up there, and they share our love for the people who love our music," Matthew adds. "I can't wait to get these evenings started."

Presale for Odies fan club members runs from Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time to Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. local time, before the general sale on Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

For a full list of dates, ticket information and to join the Odies fan club, visit weareolddominion.com.

Old Dominion's latest single, "Coming Home," is now in the top 20 of the country charts.

