Old Dominion is 'Making Good Time' on new music

If you think it's been too long since we've had new music from Old Dominion — well, it ain't from a lack of tryin'.

"It ain't from a lack of tryin'" just happens to be the hook from the newest song the band's been teasing on their socials.

Lead singer Matthew Ramsey confirms the band has been rearranging things to get new tunes to their fans faster.

"It's coming very soon, very soon," he tells ABC Audio. "We already released two songs off of the new album. There's more coming. So we actually just had a meeting with our label and bumped it up to [sooner] than it was gonna be, because we were just really dying to get it out there."

So far, OD's put out "Making Good Time" and "Me Most Nights" from their follow-up to 2023's Memory Lane, as well as their hit "Coming Home."

"The video was one of the most fun things about that song," Matthew says, "'cause we got to do it on an aircraft carrier and play for those service men and women."

He says "seeing how it relates to their lives" has been one of the most rewarding parts of writing and recording "Coming Home."

Stay tuned for OD's sixth album as they launch their How Good Is That World Tour this summer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.