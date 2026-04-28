No 'Sleepless' 'Days' for Luke Combs with two songs at #1

Luke Combs is enjoying an extraordinary week at #1, with two different songs topping two different charts.

"Days Like These" comes out on top on the Mediabase country airplay tally, becoming Luke's 25th career #1 and his 21st in a row. If he can travel to the pinnacle two more times, he'll match Luke Bryan's all-time record on the ranking.

Meanwhile, "Sleepless in a Hotel Room" is at #2, making it the only time in the chart's 52-year history the same solo artist has claimed the top two spots.

Willie Nelson has done it twice, but each time one of the songs was a duet with Waylon Jennings. Luke Bryan and Morgan Wallen have as well, but again, one of the songs was a collab.

In an interesting twist, it's "Sleepless in a Hotel Room" that's extending its stay at #1 for the third week on Billboard Country Airplay, while "Days Like These" seems to be waiting for check-in at #2.

Luke's already occupied the top two spots here with "Love You Anyway" and "Fast Car" in September 2023.

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