No 'Problem' here: Morgan Wallen's #1, #13 & #46

Big Loud
By Stephen Hubbard

After six weeks at #2, Morgan Wallen's finally made it to the top of the country chart.

"I'm the Problem" becomes his 17th #1, setting an unusual record in the process: It's the first time a song's ever topped the chart after spending a month and a half in second place.

Previously, George Strait spent five weeks at #2 in 2000 with "The Best Day," as did Keith Urban with "You'll Think of Me" in 2004.

It's safe to say that's hardly a career setback for Morgan, who's already at #13 with "Just in Case" and #46 with "I Ain't Comin' Back" with Post Malone.

