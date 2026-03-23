No need to 'Turn This Truck Around': With 2 hits, it 'Ain't a Bad Life' for Jordan Davis

It "Ain't a Bad Life" when you have two songs in country's top 15. Just ask Jordan Davis.

At #12 is his third single from Learn the Hard Way.

"'Turn This Truck Around' is one that — I wanted to do it because I felt like it was different," he tells ABC Audio. "I felt it was something we've never released."

The other is his pal Thomas Rhett's "Ain't a Bad Life," from the deluxe edition of his About a Woman collection.

"Me and Thomas have always talked about doing a song together and this song was perfect for it," Jordan says. "He played it for me, and I finally pestered him enough to where he allowed me to sing on it."

"But now they're both doing great, so it's really cool to have two songs out working, but man the one with Thomas is special," he adds.

"Ain't a Bad Life" is currently at #4 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

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