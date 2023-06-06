New Eric Church exhibit to debut at the Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame will unveil a new exhibit, Eric Church: Country Heart, Restless Soul, on July 13.



Presented by Gibson, the exhibit will trace Eric's singular ascent to fame, from his early days of penning songs and performing late-night shows in Nashville to his present-day notoriety as one of country music's most genuine storytellers and respected rule-breakers.



Artifacts going on display include musical instruments, song manuscripts, awards, stage wear, tour memorabilia, photographs and other items from Eric's personal collection.



"Eric Church has done it his way completely," shares Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. "His steadfast artistic vision and authenticity resonate deeply with audiences, and he continues to serve as an important collaborator and renegade role model for generations of country music artists."



Eric's exhibit opens July 13 and runs through June 2024. For more information, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.



If you're going to be in Nashville for this week's CMA Fest, be sure to catch Eric at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 10.

