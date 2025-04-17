Need some 'Time, Tequila & Therapy'? Odie's is finally opening

Good Time Design
By Stephen Hubbard

For Old Dominion fans and Nashville tourists, the wait it finally over: OD's Midtown bar — appropriately named Odie's — is finally opening to the public.

"You heard it here first!" the bar announced on its socials. "Odie's is open at 11am this Friday, 4/18 and Saturday, 4/19 for a special Sneak Peek weekend. We can't wait to share what we've been working on. See you SO SOON!"

The partnership with Good Time Design's Ty Hauter was originally projected to open last summer at 1919 Division in the former home of ReBar. If you're familiar with the Midtown area, Odie's is near Red Door, Losers and Winners, in a part of town much closer to Music Row than the honky-tonks of Lower Broadway.

Anticipating a huge crowd, Odie's also added some reassurance as a follow-up to the original post: "Can’t come this weekend? We’ll be back open on Thursday, 4/24 at 11am!"

You can get a glimpse at Odie's in Old Dominion's video for their new track, "Me Most Nights."

