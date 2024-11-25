Yusei Kikuchi signs with Angels, Juan Soto taking offers & the BBQ Mailbag | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The hot stove has been burning for roughly a month now, and the first free agent is off the board. The Los Angeles Angels, as they've done frequently this offseason, struck a deal with starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi for three years and $63 million.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the surprising signing and why this could be a positive move for the Angels, who may benefit from the third Wild Card spot. While Los Angeles might not be done making moves, this deal should be an encouraging sign for fans that the team intends to compete in 2025.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys provide an update on the Juan Soto sweepstakes, including which teams they think are out of the running and whether this process could end up being meaningless if Steve Cohen is willing to offer a blank check. The guys also open up the BBQ Mailbag to answer listener questions, discuss the trade between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals and remember 1970 National League batting champ Rico Carty.

(1:47) - Angels sign Yusei Kikuchi

(10:37) - Scott Boras scoreboard—Juan Soto update

(25:18) - BBQ Mailbag

(40:51) - Reds-Royals trade

(46:48) - Non-tender roster updates

(49:34) - Remembering Rico Carty

