'Yellowjackets' Season 3 premieres this week: Where to watch and what you need to know via Van and Shauna

L-R: Jenna Burgess as Teen Melissa and Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie in Yellowjackets, episode 2, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

The Wilderness heard us… and Yellowjackets is finally returning. After a long winter (a year and a half-long hiatus between seasons) the psychological thriller survival series about a high school girls soccer team getting stranded in the woods post-plane crash, leading to some supernatural occurrences and ritualistic cannibalism — you know, just girly things — is back for Season 3. Starring Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton and Liv Hewson, the third season of the series seems to seriously heat things up (and not only because winter is finally over for the Yellowjackets). Hilary Swank and Joel McHale are joining the cast this season in mysterious new roles. If you need a refresher on what our girls have been up to, Van and Shauna have you covered with this recap. Here's what you need to know about watching the new season of Yellowjackets.

Yellowjackets Season 3 release date:

Yellowjackets Season 3 premieres this Friday, Feb. 14 with two new episodes. After that, a new episode will drop weekly every Friday on streaming and every Sunday on cable.

Where to watch Yellowjackets:

Yellowjackets is a Showtime show, but episodes premiere on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME two days before they air on the channel, so if you want to be the first to watch when new episodes drop, Paramount+ is your best option.

Yellowjackets recap:

Forgot some of the gory details in the Yellowjackets story so far? Don't fret, Van has you covered with this helpful recap of what went down with our girls in Yellowjackets Season 1 and 2.

Yellowjackets cast:

Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Simone Kessell and Elijah Wood are all returning to their roles in the series.

Hilary Swank and Joel McHale are both slated to appear as guest stars in Season 3. Swank’s role reportedly has the potential to become a series regular if the show gets renewed for another season.

Notably, Juliette Lewis will not return, and if you’ve already seen Season 2, you’ll understand why. We do get a quick flash of Ella Purnell in the trailer for Season 3, so fingers crossed we get to see some of Jackie from beyond the grave like last season.

Yellowjackets Season 3 episodes:

New episodes of Yellowjackets will drop on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME every Friday morning at 3 a.m. ET. Episodes will then air on Showtime (the channel) Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Paramount+ Yellowjackets release schedule:

Episode 1 - Friday, February 14

Episode 2 - Friday, February 14

Episode 3 - Friday, February 21

Episode 4 - Friday, February 28

Episode 5 - Friday, March 7

Episode 6 - Friday, March 14

Episode 7 - Friday, March 21

Episode 8 - Friday, March 28

Episode 9 - Friday, April 4

Episode 10 - Friday, April 11

SHOWTIME Yellowjackets episode release schedule:

Episode 1 - Sunday, February 16

Episode 2 - Sunday, February 16

Episode 3 - Sunday, February 23

Episode 4 - Sunday, March 2

Episode 5 - Sunday, March 9

Episode 6 - Sunday, March 16

Episode 7 - Sunday, March 23

Episode 8 - Sunday, March 30

Episode 9 - Sunday, April 6

Episode 10 - Sunday, April 13