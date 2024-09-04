Yankees have a closer problem, Justin Verlander's quest for 300 wins | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

On Tuesday night in Arlington, the Texas Rangers won on a walk-off grand slam that saw Wyatt Langford taking New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes deep, which happened to be his 11th blown save of the season. The Yankees' closer has been the subject of ire for fans this season, with many calling for a needed change in who closes out games.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss what the options might be at this point for the Yankees, if there’s someone on the roster they could plug into the closer role and whether or not there is enough time in the season to experiment with someone new. With the postseason around the corner, will Aaron Boone and company stick with Clay Holmes?

Also on this edition of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys talk about Los Angeles Angels reliever Ben Joyce throwing a 105.5 MPH fastball, Shohei Ohtani returning to Anaheim for the first time as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kyle Schwarber’s three-home-run game and Justin Verlander’s pursuit of 300 career wins.

(1:34) - Ben Joyce throws 105.5

(12:38) - Shohei Ohtani returns to Anaheim

(19:19) - The Yankees' Clay Holmes problem

(35:32) - Kyle Schwarber hits three home runs

(44:34) - Justin Verlander’s pursuit of 300

