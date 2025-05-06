Yankees designate veteran starter Carlos Carrasco for assignment after just 8 appearances

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Carlos Carrasco #59 of the New York Yankees pitches during the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, May 4, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Carlos Carrasco's time with the New York Yankees lasted just 32 innings. It didn't go well.

The team designated Carrasco for assignment Tuesday after the veteran right hander struggled to open the season.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Designated RHP Carlos Carrasco for assignment.

• Recalled RHP Yerry de los Santos (#73) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.



Additionally, the Yankees transferred the rehab assignment of INF DJ LeMahieu… — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 6, 2025

Carrasco, 38, posted a 5.91 ERA in eight appearances with the club.

This story will be updated.