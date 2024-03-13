Yankees ace Gerrit Cole expected to begin season on injured list with elbow issue

2024 New York Yankees Spring Training TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 21: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 21, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images) (New York Yankees/Getty Images)

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has reportedly been shut down from throwing and is expected to begin the season on the injured list with a right elbow issue.

The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Cole could miss one-to-two months and will fly to to Los Angeles this week to meet with sports surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache for further testing.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Tuesday ruled Cole out for Opening Day as the team was awaiting results from an MRI.

"His recovery, before getting to his next start, has been more akin to what he feels during the season, when he's making 100 pitches," Boone told reporters. "When he's at 45 [pitches] and building to 55, he usually doesn't have the recovery issues he's having.

"I think there's a level of discomfort, but I wouldn't describe it as he's in pain."

Boone said on YES during Wednesday's Yankees game against the Boston Red Sox that "There's still more [testing] to go. ... As of now, it's still going through the test phase."

The Post reports that the 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner is expected to miss an "extended period" of time, but the Yankees are hoping for Cole to return in May or June.

The initial readings of Cole earlier in the week were optimistic, with the belief the issue could be resolved with rest and other conservative treatments, but ElAttrache has recommended more testing, raising the level of worry.

Even if a May or June return is in the cards, Cole will still need time to allow for inflammation to subside and then re-start his throwing program in order to return to the mound at 100%.

Cole, 33, is in the fifth year of a nine-year, $324 million contract he signed with the Yankees in 2020.

Where do Yankees go without Cole?

If Cole is set to sit out for potentially that long, that will prompt questions for general manager Brian Cashman as to whether he will find a replacement in the free agent market or via trade. The Yankees have reportedly held talks with free agent Blake Snell and with the Chicago White Sox for starter Dylan Cease.

Nothing has materialize of yet, but losing Cole for any amount of time will create a big void in the Yankees' starting rotation.