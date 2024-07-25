Yahoo Sports AM: Your new Olympics homepage

FRANCE-OLY-PARIS-2024-RINGS Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower near the restored statue of "Cavalier Arabe" (Arab rider) on the Pont d'Iena bridge in Paris on July 4, 2024, ahead of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images) (GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

Yahoo Sports AM is our daily newsletter that keeps you up to date on all things sports. Sign up here to get it every weekday morning.

🥇 Your new Olympics homepage

Starting tomorrow, Yahoo Sports AM will become Yahoo Sports Olympics AM for the duration of the Games. I'll be on the ground in Paris along with several of my colleagues, while Jeff will be heading up our coverage on the home front.

Big news: We've teamed up with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) to help tell the stories of Team USA's nearly 600 athletes. That is, after all, what the Olympics are about: The stories and the people.

What to expect:

Top stories: We'll begin each morning with the top story of the day and the current medal tally, along with other major headlines, highlights, and results.

Team USA Spotlight: Athlete profiles, interviews, stats and more. Everything you need to know about Team USA, all in one place.

Photos of the day: This is sports photography's time to shine. We'll share all the best images, plus occasional commentary from Getty Images photographers.

Kendall in Paris: A behind-the-scenes look at my day in The City of Love and what it's like to cover the Olympics. (It's already insane in the best way possible!).

Watchlist: What to watch and how to watch it.

Trivia: Olympics-themed questions!

Plus: While we'll be focused almost entirely on Paris 2024, we'll have a section at the bottom of the newsletter each day rounding up all the non-Olympics sports news you need to know.

A match made in heaven: The Olympics is the greatest sporting event on Earth, but keeping up with the action can be a challenge given the sheer number of events, the various ways to watch, and the time zone difference. It demands a daily newsletter that makes it easy to follow along, and we can't wait to bring it to you.

🚨 Day 1 headlines

⚽️ France 3, USA 0: Les Bleus poured it on against Team USA, scoring three goals in the second half for a dominant victory in Marseille, roughly 400 miles south of Paris.

🎾 Sinner drops out: Italy's Jannik Sinner, the world's No. 1 ranked male tennis player, withdrew from the Olympics on the eve of the Games after coming down with tonsillitis.

🇲🇦 Morocco 2, Argentina 1: Moroccan fans threw bottles, cups and flares onto the field — and then stormed the pitch — after Argentina scored an equalizer in stoppage time. But the goal was ultimately overturned by VAR and players returned over an hour later to finish the match.

🏉 Rugby group stage: Ireland, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and defending champion Fiji already qualified for the quarterfinals after going 2-0 on Wednesday. The U.S. is still alive after a tie and a loss.

🎿 Olympics trivia

It's official: Salt Lake City will host the 2034 Winter Olympics, making it the third U.S. city to host multiple Olympics (Winter or Summer).

Question: Name the other two cities.

Answer at the bottom.

📺 Watchlist: USA vs. Zambia

The U.S. women's soccer team plays its opener today against Zambia* (3pm ET, USA) at the Stade de Nice, 600 miles south of Paris.

Getting back on track: The Americans have won four Olympic golds in women's soccer, but none since 2012 after failing to medal in Rio and settling for bronze in Tokyo three years ago.

More to watch:

🏉 Men's rugby: USA vs. Uruguay (9am, USA) … One of six matches today to conclude the group stage.

⚽️ Women's soccer: Group stage (11am-3pm, USA/Peacock)

🤾 Women's handball: Group stage (8am-3pm, USA/Peacock)

*A new opponent: This is the U.S. women's first-ever meeting with Zambia, which is just the third African nation they've ever played against (Nigeria, South Africa).

Trivia answer: Lake Placid (1932, 1980) and Los Angeles (1932, 1984)

We hope you enjoyed this edition of Yahoo Sports AM, our daily newsletter that keeps you up to date on all things sports. Sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.