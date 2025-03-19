Yahoo Fantasy Plus identifies 3 of 2025's top infield sleepers — how much value do they offer at ADP?

In case you haven't heard the exciting news, Yahoo Fantasy Plus has some major upgrades for this fantasy baseball season, giving subscribers new tools with deeper insights for a competitive edge.

Among the improvements, you can access new, detailed maximum and minimum projections in points leagues to better predict a number of things when it comes to your draft prep, including which potential picks might offer overlooked fantasy value.

Using the Fantasy Plus Experts Consensus model, we've identified three infielders whose ADPs are 180 or above with the highest consensus projected fantasy points for 2025. AKA, the infielders with real sleeper appeal. We've also included a wealth of data, both free (consensus projected fantasy points and 2025 season stats) as well as exclusive to Yahoo Fantasy Plus (consensus maximum/minimum fantasy points projections and highest/lowest expert rank) to give you a sample of all we have to offer.

Fred Zinkie has analyzed the data and reveals how much fantasy value each player offers at ADP.

Yandy Díaz, 1B, Rays

The highest consensus projected fantasy points total at pick 180 or above among hitters using Fantasy Plus modeling

Projected fantasy points: 1,107

Consensus maximum fantasy points projection: 1,332

Consensus minimum fantasy points projection: 839

2025 Yahoo Fantasy consensus projections

AVG

HR

RBI

R

SB

.289

18

75

78

1

Rankings overview

Composite expert rank: 167

Highest overall rank: 141 (Rufe)

Lowest: 185 (Del Don)

Yahoo ADP: 180

Díaz is ready for a major rebound from a quiet season. The 33-year-old continued to hit for average, but he couldn’t match his lofty .330 mark from 2023. He also watched his homer total drop by eight. The guess here is that the switch from Tropicana Field to George M. Steinbrenner Field will have a positive impact on Díaz’s power numbers. A return to the 20-homer plateau, combined with a batting average in the range of .300, will make the veteran a unique asset at a position that is mostly populated with sluggers. And his penchant for drawing walks (career 11.3% rate) helps his value in points leagues.

Bottom line: Currently coming off the board on average at pick 180 in Yahoo drafts, Díaz is worth the price. In roto formats, he is the perfect late-round target for those who need some batting average help. And in points leagues, Díaz is a high-floor, low-ceiling option.

Dansby Swanson, SS, Cubs

2nd-highest consensus projected fantasy points total at pick 180 or above among hitters using Fantasy Plus modeling

Projected fantasy points: 1,116

Consensus maximum fantasy points projection: 1,257

Consensus minimum fantasy points projection: 863

2025 Yahoo Fantasy consensus projections

AVG

HR

RBI

R

SB

.246

20

76

79

15

Rankings overview

Composite expert rank: 156

Highest overall rank: 116 (Rufe)

Lowest: 184 (Marcus)

Yahoo ADP: 186

What appears to be a down year for Swanson in 2024 was really just a poor first half. The veteran batted .212 with a .632 OPS prior to the All-Star break before getting back to normal with a .281 average and a .795 OPS the rest of the way. And Swanson was a terror on the basepaths in the second half, going 14-for-14 on steal attempts. The 31-year-old won’t produce superstar numbers, but he is a reliable late-round player who has missed a total of 30 games across the past five seasons.

Bottom line: Swanson's Yahoo ADP of 186 shows he is being undervalued by two rounds. The shortstop position is deep this year, but those who have room for Swanson after pick 150 should be happy to add someone who will provide 20-25 homers and 15-20 steals.

Max Muncy, 3B, Dodgers

3rd-highest consensus projected fantasy points total at pick 180 or above among hitters using Fantasy Plus modeling

Projected fantasy points: 1,001

Consensus maximum fantasy points projection: 1,224

Consensus minimum fantasy points projection: 675

2025 Yahoo Fantasy consensus projections

AVG

HR

RBI

R

SB

.217

25

75

74

2

Rankings overview

Composite expert rank: 204

Highest overall rank: 175 (Rufe)

Lowest: 226 (Scott Pianowski, Yahoo)

Yahoo ADP: 204

Muncy doesn’t get enough credit for having a higher ceiling than most draft options in the range of pick 200. The veteran has four 35-homer seasons to his credit, and he has three campaigns in which he surpassed the 90 plateau in both runs and RBI. Remarkably, Muncy has accomplished these feats despite never logging a 145-game season. It’s easy to see how the slugger can ride a 130-game campaign to game-changing power numbers, and his exceptional plate patience (career 15.0% walk rate) adds to his value in points leagues. And while Muncy won’t play in every game, he is not as injury-prone as some managers believe, as he has played in at least 135 games in five of the past six 162-game seasons.

Bottom line: Muncy deserves a higher ADP than his current Yahoo mark of 204. The slugger is especially valuable in leagues with daily lineup moves, as managers can get all of his production while rotating him out of the lineup when the Dodgers give him a day off each week.

