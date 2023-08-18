Women's World Cup Final 2023: How to watch England vs. Spain

WM Phoenix Open - Round Three SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the 15th tee Mduring the third round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The 2023 Women's World Cup is down to its final two games. First, Australia and Sweden will battle it out for the third place title early on Saturday morning. Then, making history no matter the outcome, England faces Spain in the World Cup Final this Sunday. The England vs. Spain game marks both teams' first time making it to the Women's World Cup Final. Sunday's game also marks the first time in over a decade that the USWNT will not play in a Women's World Cup final. Ready to watch La Roja take on the Lionesses on what is sure to be an historic day for women's soccer? Well set your alarms, because this year's World Cup has unfortunately been beset with an awkward time difference, and the final game is no exception. Sunday morning's World Cup Final kicks off bright and early at 6 a.m. ET. So get the coffee ready! Here's everything you need to know about where to watch the Women's World Cup Final.

How to watch the Women's World Cup Final:

When is the World Cup Final 2023 game?

First time finalists England and Spain now face off for the 2023 World Cup trophy this Sunday at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT.

What channel is the World Cup final game on?

Sunday morning's England vs. Spaingame will air on Fox, which many viewers already get free over the air. Don't have access to Fox? Check out our recommendations to help you watch the Women's World Cup in 2023.

How to watch the Women's World Cup: England vs. Spain without cable:

Another budget-friendly way to watch the Women’s World Cup in 2023:

Even in the streaming age, you can still go the old-school route and try to tune into your local channels with a digital TV antenna.

How to watch the Women’s World Cup for free (sort of):

ITV and BBC will share coverage of the Women's World Cup in 2023, with all 64 matches shown across the BBC network, on ITV and ITV 4. That means if you're in the UK, you can also tune into World Cup coverage totally free on the BBC iPlayer or ITVX. But what if you're outside of the UK? Say, across the pond? Don't worry, we've got a hack for you:

2023 Women’s World Cup full schedule:

All times Eastern.

Third place match

Saturday, August 19

Australia vs. Sweden (4 a.m. on FOX)

Women's World Cup Final

Sunday, August 20

England vs. Spain (6 a.m. on FOX)

