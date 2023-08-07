Women's World Cup Day 19 recap: England advances on PKs over Nigeria after Lauren James' red card

England v Nigeria: Round of 16 - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 07: Lauren James of England stamps on Michelle Alozie of Nigeria which later leads to a red card being shown following a Video Assistant Referee review during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on August 07, 2023 in Brisbane / Meaanjin, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) (Matt Roberts - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Despite failing to score in regulation and an 87th-minute red card that trimmed their squad to 10 women, England survived its Round of 16 matchup with Nigeria on penalty kicks. It's the fifth consecutive quarterfinal berth for the Lionesses.

England nailed four of its five penalty shots while Nigeria only hit its final two to seal the win. Chloe Kelly played savior for England with her winning strike but immediately ran over to embrace and console Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie after the victory.

KELLY WINS IT FOR ENGLAND 💪



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿: ❌✅✅✅✅

🇳🇬: ❌❌✅✅ pic.twitter.com/5hJnXW7XX4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 7, 2023

That type of sportspersonship was in direct juxtaposition to what happened earlier in the match with English forward Lauren James and Nigerian defender Michelle Alozie. In the 87th minute, James pushed an already-laying down Alozie and then stomped on Alozie's back. James was initially given a yellow card before VAR stepped in and issued a red card and immediately sent off.

That decision by the 21-year-old James will be costly for England. James, who scored three goals and assisted three more during this World Cup, won't be eligible to play in England's quarterfinal match against either Colombia or Jamaica. She could also be subject to a harsher suspension by FIFA.

Lauren James is seeing red and will be sent off 🟥



The Lionesses are now down to 10 players! pic.twitter.com/5xatvleQQj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 7, 2023

Neither team could do much offensively throughout this contest.

The two sides combined for 30 shots, with Nigeria owned a slight six-shot lead. But while England enjoyed more shots on goals and more corners, the play of Nnadozie, Nigeria's goalkeeper, keep the score locked at 0-0 for the entirety of the contest. She finished with eight saves.

WHAT A PERFORMANCE IN NET FROM CHIAMAKA NNADOZIE 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/ShpfqrRiCz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 7, 2023

In the end, England's experience on penalties led to their salvation. England and Nigeria both missed their first kicks, but England nailed the rest of its attempts. The final shot by Kelly secured the win and didn't give Nigeria a chance for a rebuttal after they missed their second shot as well.

England did see the return of star Keira Walsh, too, just 10 days after she was stretchered off against Denmark with an apparent non-contact knee injury.

There was always a chance Walsh could play after England manager Sarina Wiegman acknowledged Walsh started practicing again the day before the match. But Walsh didn't just see the field, she played for 120 minutes and was substituted out just before the end of extra time.

Sam Kerr returns in Australia's 2-0 win

The World Cup hosts made light work of Denmark in their Round of 16 match.

Australia scored in the 29th and 70th minutes to move on to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2015. They'll face either France or Morocco. Four years ago, The Matildas lost in the Round of 16 to Norway after three consecutive quarterfinal appearances in previous tournaments.

Mary Fowler delivered a precise through0ball-on a counter attack to Caitlin Foord, who had open field between her and the goal keeper to sink the score and give Australia the early lead in the 29th minute.

The Matildas have the lead!



What a ball, Mary Fowler ➡️ What a finish, Caitlin Foord 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/6vYXb8Iav3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 7, 2023

Denmark had a few chances to draw even but missed a header on a 32nd minute corner kick and sent a bad cross in the 44th minute.

The Matildas doubled their lead in the 70th minute with some shifty passes inside the box. Fowler connected with Emily Van Egmond right in front of goal, who then sent the ball to Hayley Raso for the strike and score.

SOME RAZZLE-DAZZLE FROM RASO TO MAKE IT TWO FOR THE MATILDAS 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/Fa9qNM0Ivf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 7, 2023

Sam Kerr finally returned to the pitch for Australia as well after she missed her team's first two matches with a calf injury and didn't see action versus Canada. She entered the game the 80th minute — after Australia built a 2-0 lead — and looked like her old self a sprint down the sideline and a shot on goal. Kerr has 63 career goals in 122 appearances for Australia since 2009.

With a fully-loaded Kerr a big win behind them, the Australians are looking stronger and stronger. Only seven host countries have ever won the World Cup (six of them were men's teams) and the last and only women's team to do it was the United States in 1999.