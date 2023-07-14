WNBA All-Star: Team Aces win Skills Challenge; 3-Point Contest live updates, highlights, how to watch, TV channel

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) signals teammates with guard Kelsey Plum (10) nearby during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)

The WNBA All-Star weekend begins with two competitions Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas: the 3-Point Contest and the Skills Challenge. The events will be televised at 4 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN. The All-Star Game will be held Saturday.

Team Aces win Skills Challenge

Team Aces of Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum held off the other super-team of Team Liberty in the final of the Skills Challenge in a timed skills course to set the tone in Las Vegas this weekend. Gray and Plum beat Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot's time in the final round by 13 seconds after Gray's blazing run through the final course.

In the first round, Team Dream (Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker) and Team Wings (Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally) were eliminated early.

Skills Challenge first round

Team Dream (Atlanta): Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker, 58.7 seconds

Team Wings (Dallas): Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally, 52.6 seconds

Team Liberty (New York): Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot, 47.8 seconds (eliminates Dream)

Team Aces (Las Vegas): Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum, 45.9 seconds (eliminates Wings)

Skills Challenge final round

Team Liberty (New York): Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot, 58 seconds

Team Aces (Las Vegas): Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum, 45 seconds

3-Point Contest

The 3-Point Contest features six players from around the league, including the two leading 3-point shooters: Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu. Rounding out the field are: Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington, Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale and Seattle Storm guard Sami Whitcomb. The reigning and four-time 3-Point Contest champion, Allie Quigley, is not playing in the league this season and said last year that she was retiring from the All-Star weekend competition.

How to watch WNBA All-Star weekend

What: 3-Point Contest and Skills ChallengeWhere: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las VegasWhen: 4 p.m. ET FridayTV: ESPN

