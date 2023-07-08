Wimbledon Day 6: Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka move on, while American Tommy Paul upset

Wimbledon 2023 - Day Six - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his match against Nicolas Jarry (not pictured) on day six of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. Picture date: Saturday July 8, 2023. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images)

Carlos Alcaraz had a bit of trouble in the third round but proved why he is the No. 1 seed at Wimbledon this year. He beat No. 25 Nicolás Jarry in four sets, 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 7-5.

After he took the first set, Alcaraz had to battle back from down 2-4 in the second set to force a tiebreak. Jarry won it, but Alcaraz handily won the final two sets to advance.

As one American favorite lost, an underdog pulled off another incredible upset.

Tommy Paul, the No. 16 seed, fell to unseeded Jiri Lehecka in five sets. Paul lost the opening set, lost a tiebreak in the second but gutted out a third set tiebreak win to force a fourth. Lehecka double-faulted when he was 5-3 to open the door for Paul to win the tiebreak. Paul won another tiebreaker in the critical fourth set that included 20 points after he was up 6-2, then down 7-8 and then won 11-9. But Paul couldn't pull out the fifth victory over Lehecka and lost, 2-6, 6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (11-9), 2-6.

Meanwhile, Christopher Eubanks — a day after his shocking win over No. 12 Cameron Norrie — defeated Australian Christopher O'Connell in a back-and-forth three-set match. Eubanks won all three sets in tiebreaks, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (6-2).

American No. 25 Madison Keys defeated Marta Kostyuk in straight sets: 6-4, 6-1.

Notable results

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka beat Anna Blinkova in straight sets: 6-2, 6-3.

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev rallies to beat Márton Fucsovics. After a shocking first-set loss, Medvedev cruised through the final three sets to take the 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win.

No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Laslo Djere in three sets: 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.

No. 6 Holger Rune beat No. 31 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in five sets, the last of which went to an 18-point tiebeak. Rune after dropping the second and third sets but winning the final two. The final mark: 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8).

No. 9 Petra Kvitová defeated Natalija Kostić in straight sets: 6-3, 7-5.

No. 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia became the second Brazilian woman to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon and the first since Maria Bueno did it in 1976. She beat Sorana Cirstea in straight sets: 6-2, 6-2