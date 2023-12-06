Why the A's and Nationals were the biggest losers of the 2024 MLB Draft lottery

Boston Red Sox v Washington Nationals WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 15: A general view of Washington Nationals hats and Rawlings gloves in the dugout during the seventh inning of the game between the Washington Nationals and the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park on August 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The unique rules surrounding MLB's new draft lottery made for two enormous losers at the 2024 version of the event: the Oakland Athletics and Washington Nationals.

The rule at issue is an anti-tanking provision the league introduced to prevent teams from tanking for multiple seasons in order to assemble top draft picks, a strategy teams like the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles have employed over the last several years.

When an MLB team "wins" a pick in the lottery (i.e. gets a pick in the top 6) in back-to-back drafts, it becomes ineligible for a pick earlier than No. 10 at the next year's lottery. And if that club was a revenue-sharing payor (basically, a large-market club), they become ineligible after winning just one top 6 pick.

Those rules reared their head for both the A's and Nationals on Tuesday, in completely different ways.

In the case of the A's, the worst team in MLB last season entered the lottery on Tuesday with an 18.3% chance to win the top pick it would have automatically received last year. Those odds ended up bearing out to the No. 4 pick, behind the No. 1 Cleveland Guardians, No. 2 Cincinnati Reds and No. 3 Colorado Rockies.

The A's also "won" the No. 6 pick last year (when they were again tied for the best odds at the top pick), which makes them ineligible for a top 9 pick next year. It actually would have benefited them to completely lose the lottery, which would have landed them at No. 7, because they would have been eligible for the next lottery, where they would have likely had good odds again.

Under the previous system, the A's would have had the No. 2 pick in 2023, the No. 1 pick in 2024 and, most likely, a top 3 pick in 2025. Instead, their respective picks will be No. 6 (which turned into shortstop Jacob Wilson), No. 4 and No. 10. The A's brass — which, again, has been allergic to acting competitively for the last four or so years — didn't sound too happy.

"Yeah the old system was better," A's general manager David Forst told Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Given that the league made these rules exactly for teams like the A's, not many tears are going to be shed around the league.

The Nationals actually won the the 2024 MLB Draft lottery

In the case of the Nationals, the bill was already coming due. They won the No. 2 pick last year, got a top prospect out of it with LSU outfielder Dylan Crews and entered this lottery knowing they would almost certainly be picking 10th due to their status as a supposed big-market club. Without that prohibition, they would have had the fifth-best odds.

However, their ineligibility didn't cause MLB to remove their ping-pong ball combinations, which made for a wild outcome behind closed doors.

The Guardians were announced as the lottery winners, but Baseball America's J.J. Cooper reported the Nationals were the team that had its ping-pong ball combination for the first pick. and the second pick:

MLB had looked at removing the Nationals' ping pong ball combinations from the draw, but discovered that it would reshape the odds. So instead, the Nationals' 100 combinations remained, with the provision that if any of them were selected, it would result in a null draw.

That's exactly what happened with the first drawing. 3-9-11-13 was a Nationals' combination. A null drawing was called.

So the Guardians won the first pick. With the third drawing of the afternoon, the Nationals won again with a 13-7-5-4 combo.

Had the draft lottery not existed, the Nationals would have had the first pick in 2023. Had they not been a revenue-sharing payor, the Nationals would have had the first pick in 2024.

Washington still won big with the 2023 Draft by Dylan Crews, a better-regarded prospect than anyone in the 2024 Draft, but hearing about that much ping-pong ball luck going to waste has to sting.