'Whopper of an out': Jake Burger faces Michael King in serendipitous White Sox-Yankees matchup

Chicago White Sox v. New York Yankees NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 08: Michael King #34 of the New York Yankees pitches in the seventh inning during the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, June 8, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Some plate appearances are remembered for what happens. One in a game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday was notable for the names on the scorebug.

In the first game of a doubleheader, White Sox designated hitter Jake Burger walked into the batter's box in the seventh inning to face Yankees reliever Michael King. The fun wasn't immediately apparent until you looked at the scoreboard: "Burger. King."

You can bet the YES Network broadcast had some fun with the serendipitous matchup.

Michael Kay realizes that a Burger-King matchup is happening. ⚾️🍔👑📺🎙️



"King wants to have it his way right now."



"That is a Whopper of an out that King got." pic.twitter.com/VChFRylz3M — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 8, 2023

The plate appearance saw King get ahead of Burger 1-2 then notch a 5-3 groundout to end the inning. The White Sox won the game 6-5, but the Yankees responded with a 3-0 win in the second leg of the doubleheader.

Groundout aside, it was a big game for Burger, who went 2-for-4 with a double and a homer, while King took the loss with two runs allowed on an Eloy Jiménez in that seventh inning.

We apologize to all the sports fans who now have "WHOPPER, WHOPPER, WHOPPER, WHOPPER, JUNIOR, DOUBLE, TRIPLE WHOPPER" once again stuck in their heads.