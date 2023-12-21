Who won National Signing Day, future bowl game tech & Jeff Traylor's iced coffee bath

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger kick off the podcast diving into the action stemming from this year’s National Signing Day. Per usual, Alabama & Georgia had good recruiting classes, while Florida has dropped significantly in the class rankings since early November. Ohio State and Ryan Day had a few awkwardly timed scares as Day had to leave a press conference to find out whether or not the Buckeyes were retaining a top recruit.

The remains of the Pac-12 have found a new home for athletics outside of football and baseball. The West Coast Conference will be where Oregon State & Washington State sports will be hosted moving forward with the schools’ football programs still searching for their best possible option.

UTSA and head coach Jeff Traylor were able to get a win in the Frisco Bowl over Marshall, leading to a classic reaction from Traylor after having a giant iced coffee poured over him — a new take on the Gatorade bath.

Keen college football watchers may notice some upgraded technology in bowl games this week. Video tablets and in-helmet radios are getting their trial run in a handful of games before potentially being fully implemented into college football in future seasons. Ross gives a breakdown as to why we haven’t seen them in use before and why they could be approved soon.

Lastly, The People's Court rules on how Louisville football players would fare against certain animals in the San Diego Zoo.

1:00 - National Signing Day recap

11:32 - Florida’s tough month of flips

19:42 - Ryan Day’s nail-biting NSD

29:02 - Washington State & Oregon State athletics have found a home

33:30 - UTSA’s big bowl win

37:25 - Bowl game helmets to have new communication tech

50:00 - The People’s Court: College football players vs. San Diego Zoo

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts