Who is Laphonza Butler, Feinstein's replacement in the Senate?

President Biden And VP Harris Attend DNC Event With Reproductive Rights Groups In D.C. WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: Emily's List President Laphonza Butler address a Biden-Harris campaign rally on the first anniversary of the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson decision which struck down a federal right to abortion at the Mayflower Hotel on June 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. The campaign event was organized by NARAL Pro-Choice America, Planned Parenthood Action Fund and EMILY's List. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced late Sunday night that he was appointing Laphonza Butler to fill the seat of longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein, earning both plaudits and criticism.

Newsom, a Democrat, acted quickly in announcing his replacement for Feinstein, who passed away on Friday at the age of 90 . Butler is a 44-year-old Black woman who currently serves as the president of Emily's List, an organization that supports female candidates who are in favor of reproductive rights. Butler is a lesbian and will be the third openly LGBTQ+ senator serving in the chamber as well as the only Black woman.

"I'm honored to accept Gov.Newsom's nomination to be U.S. Senator for a state I have made my home and honored by his trust in me to serve the people of California and this great nation," Butler posted on X Monday morning. "No one will ever measure up to the legacy of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, but I will do my best to honor her legacy and leadership by committing to work for women and girls, workers and unions, struggling parents, and all of California. I am ready to serve."

The Democratic governor had pledged to appoint a Black woman to fill the seat if Feinstein could not finish her term, a process that was complicated by the fact that Feinstein had already announced her retirement and there is currently a three-way race between Democratic House members vying for the seat in 2024. There was a belief that Newsom may appoint a placeholder candidate as there was already one prominent Black woman in the race, Rep. Barbara Lee , but his spokesperson told the AP that Newsom had not asked Butler to stay out of the race. The filing deadline is Dec. 8 if she chooses to run for a full term.

Once Butler is seated — which could happen as soon as Tuesday — Democrats will regain their 51-49 advantage in the chamber.

Butler’s resume

Butler previously served as the president of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 2015 in California, the largest home care and nursing home workers union in the country. The SEIU lauded her as a " tireless advocate for working people " following the announcement.

Butler also previously served as the partner at a California consulting firm and as senior adviser to then-Sen. Kamala Harris during her 2020 presidential campaign. Harris was the last Black woman to serve in the Senate before taking on her current position. Additionally, Butler served on the University of California Board of Regents from 2018 to 2021.

In his statement announcing the choice, Newsom called Butler “an advocate for women and girls” and “a second-generation fighter for working people” who “represents the best of California.”

“As we mourn the enormous loss of Senator Feinstein, the very freedoms she fought for — reproductive freedom, equal protection, and safety from gun violence — have never been under greater assault. Laphonza will carry the baton left by Senator Feinstein, continue to break glass ceilings, and fight for all Californians in Washington D.C.,” concluded Newsom.

If Butler chooses to run for reelection to the seat, she will need to tap into the fundraising skills she honed as the head of Emily's List, as Lee and Reps. Adam Schiff and Katie Porter have already raised millions for their campaigns. California has a jungle primary system, meaning that all candidates of every party compete in the March 2024 contest, with the two top finishers advancing to November's general election. Recent polling has shown Schiff and Porter separating themselves in the race as the only candidates to reach double-digit support.

Potential issues

While Butler has a long history with the SEIU, many pro-labor voices have been critical of the appointment due to her work with Uber in the company's efforts to oppose a California workers' rights law . In 2019, the rideshare company told Bloomberg that Butler brought "a valuable perspective to the company's efforts to improve work for drivers."

Butler also previously served as AirBNB's head of public affairs in North America . The vacation rental company has faced scrutiny for years from critics who say it has helped contribute to the nation's housing crisis .

Another potential issue with the appointment is that Butler currently resides in Maryland, per her Emily's List biography. Newsom's office has said she still owns a home in California and will be registering to vote there before she's sworn in as the Golden State's junior senator.